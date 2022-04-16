Burpee Museum hosts annual 'Eggstravaganza' Saturday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local museum was getting in on some Easter fun in unique way Saturday.
The Burpee Museum held their annual "Eggstravaganza" event Saturday, bringing kids from all over the community to have an educational and fun experience.
Staff at the museum hid eggs throughout the museum, with associated QR codes, leading to educational videos and ideas for science "eggs-periments."
It wouldn't be Easter without candy, and kids got in on the sweets, so long as the had the right codewords from each QR code.
Anne Werda, Executive Director of the Burpee Museum, says she enjoys seeing the kids having fun while learning more about science.
"You get your secret code, you get to watch a video and maybe learn about owls and other animals," Werda says. "People can learn a little bit of science and also enjoy the fun of the holidays."
Some of the "eggs-periments" at Saturday's event included how to color eggs naturally, such as with beets or spinach.