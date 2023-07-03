Burglary suspect from June 4 incident in Rockford arrested in South Beloit

ROCKFORD — Suspect and 18-year-old Rockford resident Jordan Njos was arrested on June 30 by South Beloit Police Department personnel.

On June 29, the Rockford Police Department was still requesting the public's assistance in locating a burglary suspect from a June 4 incident.

On Sunday, June 4 around 1:00 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the YMCA location at 200 Y Boulevard for a report of a burglary.

When officers arrived, they were informed that an unknown man entered the building and stole multiple laptops.

After further investigation, Rockford Police were able to identify the suspect as Njos.

After a review of the case the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized a warrant for his arrest.

Njos has been charged with both Burglary and Felony Theft.

If you have any information regarding this incident or any incidents or know the whereabouts of Jordan Njos, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966- 2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.