Burglary costing local trailer dealer thousands of dollars

PECATONICA (WREX) — A burglary took place at the NITE Trailer Equipment business off of route 20 the night of January 3rd at 10:30 p.m. into the early hours of January 4th until 5 a.m..
A group of burglars broke down a fence on the side of the business stealing more than $200,000 worth of equipment. This includes 8 trailers, 1 PJ Gooseneck Flatbed Trailer, a Skidsteer Trailer, a customer's vehicle in for service, plus several more pieces of equipment.
"We thought maybe one was gone...and then find out another one is gone...not a great feeling but we'll keep moving forward," said Jesse Sacia, the general manager for NITE Equipment.
"This was a well organized job, so they knew what they were doing...they obviously scouted us, which is really sad," said Sacia.
If anyone has any information regarding this burglary, they are urged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at 815-282-2600 .
This is still a developing story and will be updated as more information is received.