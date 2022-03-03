Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives works hand-in-hand with gun shops to reduce crime

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Soaring firearm sales have law enforcement on high alert. The big fear is if those guns get into the wrong hands. Federal agents in our area are working with state and local departments to reduce and prevent gun recovery and violent crime.
Straw purchasing a firearm is legally buying a gun from a licensed store and handing it off to someone illegally. It's one of the common reasons our communities are plagued with crime along with gun trafficking and theft, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
The issue is complex and ATF says it can combat it alone. The agency collaborates with Rockford and Freeport Police, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office, gun shops and more to tackle the issue from all ends.
"We have a big problem with unlicensed dealing in our communities. Individuals that go and purchase firearms, that are legally allowed to purchase a firearm, they'll buy large volumes of guns and will sell those guns off their own inventory to make a profit," explained ATF Chicago Field Division Assistant Special Agent in Charge Will Panoke.
Panoke says tracing a gun back to the store, the owner, previous locations and more can not only solve crimes but prevent additional crimes.
He says ATF regulates gun stores, otherwise known as Federal Firearm Licenses (FFLs), to ensure laws are followed like presenting a valid FOID card, background checks, a 72-hour transfer process and more. ATF also recommends safety measures like properly securing and storing weapons to avoid theft and installing cameras.
"Ensuring that our industry partners, FFLs, FELs, they remain compliant with the rules and regulations that are set forth for the industry. They are our first line of defense on helping us prevent violent crime, straw purchases, firearms trafficking. Without their partnership, without the intel that we gather from them; it makes it really tough. So we use that as as a tool to help us investigate our crimes," said Panoke.
Local gun shops not only welcome the regulation but implement their own precautionary measures.
"Anytime that we get a person that is a first time purchasing a firearm, we feel inclined to responsibly educate them on the safe operation of it, the safe transportation of it and the safe storage of it. Obviously, this includes keeping it out of the hands of juveniles, keeping it locked while it is in the home and proper handling," explained State Protection Service Inc. Vice President Robert Lieb.
Lieb says most gun manufactures will make a safety gun lock included with purchase. Some local guns stores hand them out for free upon request.
"Using that crime gun intelligence, working with our partners, education, training, outreach. Those are some of things we try to use as our ways to combat violent crime," Panoke.
Panoke says because of the increased level of gun purchases and misusage, more funding and resources could help make a dent in recovery and crime reduction.