Building Improvement Grant Program coming to Rockford and Freeport

FREEPORT — Rockford and Freeport are offering a new round of funding to improve infrastructure for businesses in town.
The building improvement grant program works to preserve and improve the exterior of local businesses.
Rockford held a building improvement grant informational meeting yesterday while Freeport will host theirs's tomorrow.
The owner of the Twice As Nice Consignment Store in Freeport said he has utilized the grants in the past and plans to do so again. He also said getting help from the city is allows him to more easily maintain his older property.
"The older buildings are usually a little less expensive to buy but more expensive to maintain," said Clyde Cole. "Of course, we want to maintain them and do a good job of that so to get a little help from the city is great."
A Miracle Mile board member said the program will help businesses stress less about where their money is going.
"The right here takes the load off of, "Hey, I need to put assets here," said Alwin White. "I need to put money toward the outside of the building and things of that nature."
In Rockford, the owner of 815 Blades Salon sees the program as a great scenario for the both the city and its businesses.
"I think this is an incredible opporotunity for the businesses of Rockford, small business owners and like I said, it's a win-win for the city, for the small businesses," said Bill Brinkley. "Hopefully it'll improve some neighborhoods.
Businesses located in the Downtown Tax Increment Redevelopment areas in Freeport and Rockford are eligible to apply.