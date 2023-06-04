Buchanan Street Stroll kicks off summer season in Downtown Belvidere

BELVIDERE — The first Buchanan Street Stroll of the summer was held together in Downtown Belvidere.
The event featured live music, vendors, and food trucks and took place from 1-5 p.m.
The Buchanan Street Stroll is a chance for the Belvidere community to discover local businesses and food in downtown.
This series began in 2019 and the Chamber of Commerce took it over last year.
The Executive Director of the chamber says their job is to bring the community together and showcase downtown.
"We want them to take in the nice downtown area. We want them to enjoy some great local food. See the businesses we have downtown. We're just excited to get people out and kick off the summer," Amy Nord said.
The Buchanan Street Stroll will also take place July 23rd and August 20th.