Brutal cold conditions continue into the evening and the weekend ahead

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Blowing and drifting snow, strong wind and brutally cold temperatures continue into this afternoon and evening hours.
As this massive weather system pushes to the east, the Midwest sees sub zero temperatures with winds continuing to gust upward of 40 to 50 mph. This is creating wind chills between -30°F to -40°F.
Sub zero temperatures continue into this evening with overnight lows in the single digits below zero. Wind chill values will still sit between -20°F to -30°F
In these conditions, frostbite can happen within just minutes. Limit time outside today and tonight, also remember to protect your pets outside during these cold conditions!!
As we head into the holiday weekend temperatures return to above zero into the teens. The sun returns to the forecast for Saturday but will remain filtered throughout the day. Even though we see 'warmer' temperatures the wind still continues to gust around 20 to 30 mph. Creating wind chill values between -20°F to -30°F. Similar conditions are expected into Sunday.
There is a chance to see some snow overnight Sunday into Monday as a clipper system moves into the Midwest. After that, we exchange the cold winter temperatures for some mild temperatures as rain moves in for next week.