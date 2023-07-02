Bruce Olson, former Stateline funeral home director, passes away at 77 Years Old

ROCKFORD — Bruce Olson, 4th generation funeral director of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, passes away at 77 years old.
Bruce Olson died on Friday, June 23, 2023. The Rockford native was living in Naples, Florida, after retiring in 2019.
Once Bruce Olson retired, Scott Olson became the Funeral Director and President of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services.
Scott says with his father gone, he has big shoes to fill but is well prepared.
"He put his heart and soul into that business. It was important for him to know that it was still running smoothly. I had two decades to learn from him. He was a great teacher,” said Scott Olson.
Bruce Olson was 77 years old. During his life, he dedicated himself to serving the community and his family.
"Family for him was everything, especially with how he loved my mom. I'm one of four kids. He loved us so much. He's got nine grandchildren, and they were his life,” said Scott Olson.
Bruce Olson graduated from Rockford East High School in 1963. For more information, you can view his obituary online.