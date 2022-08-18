Brother and sister duo, Clint and Laura, ready for adoption

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two kittens at a local shelter had a rough start but are now ready for adoption. They're looking for a companion to help them take on the world.
Clint and Laura are a brother and sister duo. These kittens came to the Winnebago County Animal Services in July because they were sick. But now, they are ready to have a new home and adopters can take both of them together.
One-eye-Clint isn't letting the challenges he's faced in the beginning of his life slow him down. This curious one will keep you giggling.
His sister, Laura, also likes to explore. She'll stay busy with toys and is ready to experience new adventures with a friend.
Staff at the WCAS say these kittens are just too cute to stay in the shelter. The little ones were brought in with an infection which spread to their eyes. While staff were able to save most of the eyes, Clint had to get one removed.
After treatment, the kittens are stronger than ever before and ready to settle in with a family. They don't require any medical attention at this time, just a daily dose of love and affection.
While there is an option to adopt one of these cuties and not the other, staff say they are less likely to cause trouble if they leave as a pair, paw-in-paw.
If you're looking for more information on how to adopt Clint, Laura or other animals in need of a home, click here.
The WCAS shelter opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday.