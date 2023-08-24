Brookfield Zoo animals beat the heat with water enrichment activities

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Animal care staff at Brookfield Zoo took full advantage of the extremely hot Chicago temperatures to provide water enrichment.

Animals enjoyed things like pools and water features.

Hudson the polar bear, the Galapagos tortoises, and even the African painted dogs and capybara cooled off in the water.

At the Hamill Family Play Zoo, animal care staff turned on sprinklers and filled a water trough for the Bennett's wallabies to beat the heat.

Though outside fun was provided for many animals, some stayed cool by choosing to remain indoors.