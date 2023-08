ROCKFORD, Ill. — On August 14, the City of Rockford crews will start the improvements on Brooke Road from Kishwaukee to 11th Street.

Work will consist of full-width resurfacing and concrete base repairs along the sidewalk, curb and gutter, approach pavement and structural repairs as needed.

The project will complete by October 13.

The road will be open to local traffic only.