Bridge work on Illinois 76 in Poplar Grove to start April 24

DIXON — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that starting Monday, April 24, construction will begin on the bridge carrying Illinois 76 over Beaver Creek in Poplar Grove in Boone County.
The bridge is located 2.5 miles south of Illinois 173.
The work will replace expansion joints and install a concrete deck overlay.
One lane of traffic will be kept using temporary signals and a barrier wall.
Drivers through this area should be prepared to stop.
The project is expected to be finished by July 15.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area.
