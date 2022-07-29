 Skip to main content
Bret Michaels to perform at Rivets Stadium on September 17

Bret Michaels

LOVES PARK (WREX) — On September 17, Bret Michaels will be performing at Rivets Stadium on Lonnie's Field at 6:00 p.m. as part of his concert tour.

Joining Michaels will be a lineup featuring Tommy DeCarlo, singer of the band Boston, and 7th Heaven.

Tickets go on sale August 1 at 10:00 a.m. and start at $35. Center Stage tickets are $69 and a limited number of VIP tickets are available for $89.

Tickets can be purchased online on the Rockford Rivets website

Bret Michaels has over 100 million records, digital and streams sold worldwide. He is also a reality TV star with some of the highest-rated reality shows in history. Being a lifelong diabetic, he raises awareness for the disease. 

Tommy DeCarlo is the singer of the rock band Boston. He has performed on every Boston tour since 2007. 

