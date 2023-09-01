BREAKING NEWS: Antonio Monroe pleads guilty in Destiny Huggins murder case

ROCKFORD -- Antonio Monroe, the man accused of murdering 10-year-old Destiny Huggins in July has plead guilty in her death after reaching a plea deal.

On July 8, 2023, Monroe, a registered sex offender out of Blue Island, Illinois, kidnapped and murdered Huggins.

The girl was playing outside of her Rockford home with her 6-year-old sister, who got away from Monroe.

According to Rockford Police, the two girls were taken by Monroe and strangled during the attack. Destiny's sister escaped, alerting her mom to the attack.

Police rushed to the scene and were able to find Destiny with the help of a local resident.

According to online court documents, Monroe will be sentenced to 60 years in prison for Count 1 and 30 years in prison for Count 2.

The incident sparked community outrage, while complete strangers reached out to Huggins' family and provided support and services.

