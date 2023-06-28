Breaking down past West Nile virus cases in Illinois and prevention efforts to stay safe

ROCKFORD — West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito.
A mosquito becomes infected by biting a bird that carries West Nile Virus.
Those symptoms of being bit by a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus can include high fever, confusion, muscle weakness or severe headaches.
The Illinois Department of Public Health says less than 1 percent of people infected with West Nile Virus will develop severe illness.
Here’s a look at how cases of West Nile virus have progressed in Illinois in the last three years:
2022: 33 human cases and 7 human deaths
2021: 64 human cases and 5 human deaths
2020: 42 human cases and 4 human deaths
One of the most common ways to prevent mosquito bites is to use insect repellent.
You can wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants, and shoes and socks when possible.
Avoid wooded areas or areas with tall grass.
At home, be sure to mow the lawn frequently and get rid of any containers outside that hold water.