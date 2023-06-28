 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY NIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy
for fine particulate matter statewide on Wednesday June 28th and
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups for fine particulate matter statewide
for Thursday June 29th.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada continues in the region, pushing air
quality into the unhealthy or worse categories. Air Quality Index
forecasts and levels can normally be found at AirNow.gov, but the
unique widespread nature of this episode prompted this additional
alert.

Sensitive individuals, including people with heart or lung disease,
older adults, children and teenagers, minority populations, and
outdoor workers should avoid long or intense outdoor activity.
Everyone else should reduce long or intense outdoor activity and take
more breaks during outdoor activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions and protect
your health can be found at www.airnow.gov.

Media contact...217 558 1536.

Breaking down past West Nile virus cases in Illinois and prevention efforts to stay safe

  • Updated
  • 0
west nile virus season generic mosquito

ROCKFORD — West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito.

A mosquito becomes infected by biting a bird that carries West Nile Virus. 

Those symptoms of being bit by a mosquito carrying West Nile Virus can include high fever, confusion, muscle weakness or severe headaches. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health says less than 1 percent of people  infected with West Nile Virus will develop severe illness.

Here’s a look at how cases of West Nile virus have progressed in Illinois in the last three years:

2022: 33 human cases and 7 human deaths

2021: 64 human cases and 5 human deaths 

2020: 42 human cases and 4 human deaths 

One of the most common ways to prevent mosquito bites is to use insect repellent. 

You can wear loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and pants, and shoes and socks when possible. 

Avoid wooded areas or areas with tall grass. 

At home, be sure to mow the lawn frequently and get rid  of any containers outside that hold water. 

Tags

Recommended for you