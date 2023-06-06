Braeden Maynard and Brennan Horton-Lee sign college commitments

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Two of Auburn's graduating Seniors celebrated their future college teams on Tuesday.
Brennan Horton-Lee will continue his basketball career at Monmouth College after helping lead the Knights all the way to the Super-Sectional in his final season.
Braeden Maynard will continue pitching next year in Dixon with Sauk Valley Community College. The two future college athletes are ready to develop their games at the next level.
"Get more pitches, more speed, explosiveness," Maynard said. "I wasn't ready to hang it up. I don't want all this talent go to waste."
"I want to really work on becoming a college guard," Horton-Lee said. "Being able to see the floor more, knock down shots whenever I need to, work on having the confidence to play at the next level."