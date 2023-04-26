Bradley University placed on lockdown after bomb threat on Tuesday night

ROCKFORD— A bomb threat led to Bradley University being placed on lockdown Tuesday night.
Around 7:30 p.m. on April 25,2023, University Police had received a bomb threat that targeted the Business, Engineering and Convergence Center (BECC).
The campus was consequently placed on lockdown until almost 10 p.m. Peoria Police and the Bureau County's Police Department EOD Squad also responded to the threat, and conducted a sweep of the BECC, which had been evacuated in addition to the Renaissance Coliseum, which is next to the center.
Bradley University Police Chief Brian Joschko reflected on the sweep.
"There was absolutely nothing suspicious. I will tell you that the building had students in there. There were faculty in there as well, that particular facility campus is far and away the largest building on our campus. And we have a number of students who when they're not taking classes, use that facility to study and so you know, it is a pretty heavily use building."
"So we had a lot of folks in that particular place. We were met by a lot of very calm people who were appreciative when they found when in when they when they spoke with the officers and when they were eventually escorted out of the building."
He adds that he's aware of the current state of affairs in the nation, "Unfortunately, in today's society that there is there's a national trend when it comes to bomb threats being called in to schools, grade schools, elementary schools, high schools, colleges, universities, across the country,"
"But unfortunately, you don't know if it's if it's real or not real and so hopefully, some good investigation down the road will lead to an arrest and that will hopefully make a make a difference. But I do think it's really important for us as law enforcement to take these threats seriously."
The police chief said that the university offers support for the students who may have been impacted emotionally.
"There's no doubt that this is a traumatic event and certainly it will be impactful for our students and he'll be impactful for our campus community."
"We have a number of resources on our campus. We have an on campus counseling center that's available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and so our students know how to get ahold of them. They can call in to our dispatch center on campus and from there they can be transferred to the to the counseling center, who again is on call 24 hours a day."
Lastly, Chief Joschko states how he thought the university responded to the threat, "It was a very thought through methodical plan we wanted to make sure of in assess what the specific threat was, again, this was not just somebody that called up and said, Hey, there's a bomb here and hung up the phone. It was much more elaborate and involved than that and so we wanted to make sure that the response was appropriate. So I think that that was really key."
No one was injured during the incident and the lockdown was lifted at 9:55 p.m.