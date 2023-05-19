Braden Smith playing out Byron's playoffs for his late dad

BYRON (WREX) - Braden Smith will take the mound for Byron's Regional Championship on Saturday. Emotions will be running high for Smith, as he throws in honor of the man who taught him the game of baseball.

In the home stretch of the senior baseball season, tragedy struck for Smith when he lost his dad, Darren, unexpectedly.

"He was a huge fan of me, a great dad to me," Smith said. "I can't remember one time he missed a game. He's just a great person, had a great personality."

Braden had a game scheduled just one day after Braden learned the news, but it was never a question if he would play.

"It was a no-brainer to be honest with you," the Byron senior said. "I told Coach Hartman before I even left school, 'I'll be there tomorrow.' He'd want me to play — there's nothing I'd rather be doing than playing in front of him."

Smith found an escape in his game the following day. He went 3 for 4 with 4 RBIs against Rockford Christian.

Athlete of the Week - Braden Smith Braden Smith has been lights out on the mound for the Byron Tigers.

"It allowed me to escape for a little bit," Smith said. "But at the end of the day, I was still thinking about him — every pitch, every at bat."

The future Division II pitcher says there's no better way to honor his dad and first coach than playing baseball.

"He taught me the game from the ground up," Smith said. "He played college baseball himself, so he had a lot of insight. We had plenty of practice sessions when nobody was watching. Nobody even cared about baseball at the time, and he was definitely a big part of my game."

Through one of the hardest challenges of his life, Braden's felt an outpouring of support from his community and team.

"They've been around me for so long," Smith said. "They care, every game I've dedicated to him. Coach Hartman harps that we play for him. They've had great support for me."

Braden will pitch in the Regional Championship this Saturday, and he'll pitch the way his dad taught him.

"He's the reason that I play the way that I do," Smith said. "He's instilled all those core values in me. I go out there and play hard for my team and do the right thing. That's what he's always instilled in me."