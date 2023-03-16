Boys & Girls Club of Rockford wins national Money Matters Innovation Challenge

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Boys & Girls Club of Rockford has been announced as the winner of the national Money Matters Innovation Challenge.
Money Matters encourages financial responsibility and independence among Club members ages 13 and 18 nationwide.
Participants learn how to manage a checking account, create a budget, save and invest, and pay for college.
The Boys & Girls Club of Rockford Carlson Unit submitted a video application through their 815 Cyber Club featuring club members holding each other accountable for their financial goals.
“We are excited to continue partnering and supporting Boys & Girls Club of Rockford’s innovative ideas” says Lindsay Leahy, Boys & Girls Clubs of America Director of Youth Development Services.
Boys & Girls Club of Rockford supplies a safe place for more than 3,500 area youth to learn and grow while developing a sense of competence, usefulness, belonging, and influence.
The 815 Cyber Club is designed to offer the benefits that the Boys & Girls Club of Rockford offers, albeit virtually.