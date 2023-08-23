Boylan staying humble to start NIC-10 title defense

ROCKFORD (WREX) - After a dominant 2022 season, the Titans are ready to keep on rolling in 2023. They'll be defending their NIC-10 title after losing just one game last year.

This years senior class has a lot of experience after their deep playoff run last year. Senior quarterback Connor Dennis looks poised to have a huge senior season. Along with senior captains Ryan Starck and Mason Caltagerone. The seniors are making sure to not be stuck in the past and create a new legacy in 2023.

"We're focusing on this year," Senior linebacker and slot receiver Ryan Starck said. "We're not worried about what we did last year. We're just trying to get better every single day of practice."

His senior teammate, Mason Caltagerone, says this team knows what it takes to put together another strong Titans season.

"We have a lot of seniors and people that know the expectations," Caltagerone said. "We're getting better and working together as a team, it's all coming together nicely."

The Titans start their season with a road game against the E-Rabs.