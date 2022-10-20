Boylan High School unveils new athletic center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A local high school held the public debut of a new athletic facility, named in honor of a longtime principal.
Boylan Catholic High School unveiled the new Vince E. McGuire Performance Center in a dedication ceremony held with students and staff Thursday.
The 21,000 square foot facility will be used for physical education classes as well as many of the school's athletic programs.
Matt Sciame, Chair of the Physical Education and Health Department at Boylan, says the building represents support for the school and their students.
"Not only for our department but for our students and school moving forward, it is a huge investment," Sciame says. "It's for our athletics and student body to be better physically fit and healthy and provide the opportunity to all students."
Funding for the new facility was announced in March. The athletic center boasts an indoor turf field as well as a fitness and weight room, including treadmills, bikes, and weight lifting stations.
Alayna Petalber, a Boylan student, says the athletic center brings a new element to building up friendships and a community with classmates.
"This is a huge opportunity for not only me but for everyone at this school," Petalber says. "It allows all of our teams to become stronger not only physically but as a community and a team."
The facility is named after Vince McGuire, a former principal who taught at the school for 45 years from 1963 until his retirement in 2008.