Boylan Catholic High School holds career fair for students

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Boylan Catholic High School hosted a career fair Wednesday with businesses and organizations from all around the Rockford area.
Fair organizers hoped that students gleaned careers education and exposure, potential summer employment, or future internships.
Before the event, Boylan Catholic High School personnel worked with students to offer advice and guidance on questions to ask employers.
Industries that attended the event:
- Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources
- Architecture & Construction
- Aviation
- Education & Training
- Finance
- Government & Public Administration
- Health Science
- Hospitality & Tourism
- Human Services
- Information Technology
- Law, Public Safety, Corrections & Security
- Manufacturing
- Marketing, Communications & Media
- Not-for-profit
- Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics
- Transportation, Distribution, Logistics
- United States Army
Boylan Catholic High School gives hundreds of students from over 20 cities a personalized curriculum to help them excel in their post-secondary education.