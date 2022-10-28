Boy injured on bike after being hit by Oregon driver under the influence

OREGON — Around 3:14 p.m. on October 27, Oregon Police responded to a traffic crash in the 300 block of South 5th Street.
Once officers arrived, investigations showed that a 10-year-old boy was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a 2008 Chevrolet car.
The car's driver was 56-year-old Oregon resident Kathleen Garcia.
The boy was taken to KSB Hospital by Oregon Ambulance and was released later in the day.
Garcia was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and issued citations for:
- Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident
- Failure to yield to a pedestrian
- Failure to reduce speed and avoid an accident
Garcia was taken to the Ogle County Jail.