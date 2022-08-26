Boujie Book Keeper : Black Business Month

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Malasia Jordan's business journey began a few years ago when she started her first business following her passion.
"When I was 21 years old I opened my first dance studio because I loved dance growing up, but six months after opening I had to close it down because I realized that I didn't have the knowledge or resources to take on what I was taking on."
That did not stop her from pursuing her dreams in entrepreneurship and with that fire she was able to complete another hurdle - going back to school and getting her Bachelor's Degree.
After obtaining a degree, she worked in the workforce, including a radio station. Then when a friend of hers opened a restaurant she took on a skill that stuck.
"I was working there books for a little while. and i saw how much my help helped them, I was like wow - and these are people that had families so it was great to help them and keep track of their books."
That help turned into starting her company, the 'Boujie Book Keeper,' working as a liaison for people who struggle with personal finances.
"So what I do is clean-ups." she said. "When people come to me there is either one of two problems, one they have made a mess of their finances and they need someone to come and save them, or two they made a mess of their finances because they don't have the time anymore."
Now coming up on her one year anniversary of starting her company, Jordan has a new office in the building called, IdeaSpace, thanks to the guidance of Greater Freeport Partnership
Development Director, Andrea Schultz Winter, of the Greater Freeport Partnership who has worked closely to Jordan said it was easy to work with Jordan, and was inspired by her tenacity.
"What we were able to do was further connect her to other business and have them learn about her business story. We also spotlighted her in the Women's Enrichment Network which is the Women's Leadership Group.
Malasia explained her ideas for her new space and plans to hosts a conference in the near future.
"So I got this because of this board room, I plan on doing a lot of my YouTube videos here and continue posting lessons where I teach actual book keepings methods." she said.
"I want this to be a place for people to meet and do work with clients."
Her next step is to look for a team and an assistant to help her with clients, but for now this Jordan plans are doing the best with the resources she has.