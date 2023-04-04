Boone County voters projected to approve ambulance tax

BOONE COUNTY — Voters made a major decision on Tuesday to start an in-house ambulance serve at North Boone Fire Protection District 2.
According to the Boone County live election results, 998 people voted 'yes' to the tax tax opposed to 578 people voting 'no' with all 16 precincts reporting.
The district used to get ambulance service through hospitals and other private companies, but new contracts will but the burden back on the fire department.
The district gave voters the choice on the future of ambulance service. People could approve a new tax for ambulance service that would cost homeowners with a $100,000 home about $130 each year. If voters said no, they would save on property taxes, but risk higher response times.
Boone County Fire Protection District 2 Chief Brian Kunce says the last thing he wanted to do was ask for people to pay more in taxes, but believes it's a necessary cost to keep people safe.
"We're going to have to wait for somebody to come from McHenry County or Winnebago County or DeKalb County," Kunce said. "We're going to have to wait."
Kunce says they will have two ambulances once everyone is hired and trained.