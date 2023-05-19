Boone County to receive grant to reach more families for Women, Infants, and Children benefits

BELVIDERE, Ill. — The Boone County Health Department (BCHD) along with the Maternal Child Health (MCH) Advisory Council have been awarded a grant to reach more families through the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Community Innovation and Outreach Project (CIAO.)
The grant of $297,157 will support efforts to develop, implement, and evaluate innovative outreach strategies to increase awareness, participation, and benefit redemption.
“BCHD and the MCH Advisory Council was selected through a highly competitive grant process. With the WIC CIAO funds, we will be able to take WIC Services on the road aboard our new mobile health unit, help streamline referrals and community partnerships and better support our maternal child health population,” said Amanda Mehl, Public Health Administrator, Boone County Health Department. “We are proud to be part of this critical initiative to identify new ways of connecting people to WIC.”
The WIC Program at the Boone County Health Department provides healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding counseling, and referrals.
The current caseload of 998 participants includes 211 pregnant and postpartum individuals, 230 infants up to 12 months, and 557 children up to age 5.
In 2020, only 50% of eligible individuals nationwide participated in WIC.
The WIC CIAO Project aims to change that by expanding partnerships with community organizations and using community-level data to develop innovative WIC outreach efforts.
WIC has been shown to provide wide-ranging benefits including:
- Longer, safer pregnancies
- Fewer premature births and infant deaths
- Improved dietary outcomes for infants and children
- Improved maternal health
- Improved performance in school
- Significant savings in health care costs when compared to non-participants of WIC.
Visit hellowic.org to find out more about the WIC CIAO Project and awardees, and sign up for updates on WIC CIAO events and announcements.