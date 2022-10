BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — Boone County State's Attorney Tricia Smith announced October 6 that she and Boone County Sheriff David Ernest are challenging the constitutionality of the Safe-T Act passed by Illinois legislature in 2021.

Boone County joins a bipartisan coalition of state's attorneys and sheriffs throughout the state that hope to find a legislative solution.

13 WREX first alerted you to this issue with rural communities and their concerns with the Safe-T act.