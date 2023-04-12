Boone County residents graduate from drug court

BELVIDERE — Boone County has now celebrated twelve graduations since the start of the "Adult Drug Court Program" in October of 2013. Wednesday three residents graduated from the program.
The special ceremony took place at the Boone County Courthouse with the three participants receiving a certificate and medallion.
The "Adult Drug Court Program" is a specialized problem-solving court for non-violent offenders with substance abuse addiction and likelihood for rehabilitation. Those that complete the course can see benefits of reuniting with their family, having a different relationship with the court system and having a positive support system in their lives.
The program is all about creating a positive lifestyle after their graduation.
"It's not just about not using drugs, it's not just about not committing crimes, but being positive in their families life fixing family relationships," said Jenny Crotchett, drug coordinator and probation officer. "
Residents that want to find more information about the "Adult Drug Court Program" can find it on Boone County's website.