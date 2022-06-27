Boone County polling locations changed after redistricting

BOONE COUNTY -- Boone County voters may have polling place changes due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.
Voters in the area should have received a new voter registration card sometime this past Spring.
Julie A Bliss, Boone County Clerk, sent every registered voter in Boone a new voter card.
Bliss asks voters to make sure they read their voter registration card for Precinct Location information ahead of the General Primary tomorrow, June 28.
If votes have questions, they are encouraged to contact the Boone County Clerk's office at 85-544-3103.