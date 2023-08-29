Boone County Hunger Coalition fights food insecurity

BELVIDERE — The Boone County Hunger Coalition asks the community to support local food pantries struggling to stock shelves with food.

The Boone County Hunger Coalition is a group of community organizations working to be proactive against food insecurity. According to Amanda Mehl, Boone County Health Department Public Health Administrator, food pantries need assistance due to supply chain shortages locally and statewide.

"Some of their biggest challenges, right now, are supply issues with deliveries of enough items to pass those through to the community. They are having longer lines out the door than they have ever seen before and running out of food early and often,” said Mehl.

Belvidere Mayor Clinton Morris says rising grocery prices and inflation are also contributing factors.

"We are paying more for groceries, and everybody feels that when they check out. So yes, I do believe inflation plays a huge part,” said Mayor Morris.

The Hunger Coalition action plan for 2022 to 2027 lists income, housing, lack of education, and transportation as causes of food insecurity. According to the action plan, the Boone County population is over 53 thousand. About 5,080 people are experiencing food insecurity. The Child Food insecurity rate is about 1,700 people.

To help this population of people in need, the Hunger Coalition is asking community members to support the Soups For September Food Drive. Food Drive lasts from September 5th to 29th. All varieties of soup are welcome. Other non-perishable food items are also welcome.

"We will take whatever anybody wants to donate. It's going to go to our local food pantries,” said Judy Hodge, University Of Illinois Extension.

Drop-off locations include Belvidere City Hall, Boone County Extension, Belvidere Family YMCA, and the Belvidere Chamber Of Commerce.

Empower Boone in Capron, Illinois, is one of the benefiting pantries. Executive Director Brenda Valadez says they are doing everything to continue serving those in need.

"We are experiencing food shortages in our food pick-ups and food rescues. We have gone to purchase food with our grant funding,” said Valadez.

The address for Empower Boone is 200 S Fifth Street in Capron. The Pantry does food distribution every Tuesday starting at 8 a.m.