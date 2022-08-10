 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected to be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge
Campground east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 13.5 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Boone County Health Department shares tips on how to protect yourself from Monkeypox

  • Updated
  • 0
Testing is crucial to getting monkeypox under control, but there's a 'shocking' lack of demand

Seen here is an illustration of monkeypox virus particles.

 KATERYNA KON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/AP

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Health Department is advising members of the community to protect themselves from Monkeypox virus by doing the following:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.
  • Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like MPV.
  • Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with MPV.
  • Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with MPV.
  • Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with MPV has used.
  • Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPV.
  • Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with MPV.

“Even though the risk to the general population is low, MPV is now confirmed to be in the region. To help protect yourself and others from MPV and other illnesses, individuals who develop a new or unusual rash or who have symptoms of MPV should contact their primary healthcare provider”, says Amanda Mehl, Boone County Health Department’s Public Health Administrator.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you