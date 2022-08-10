Boone County Health Department shares tips on how to protect yourself from Monkeypox

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Health Department is advising members of the community to protect themselves from Monkeypox virus by doing the following:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.
- Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like MPV.
- Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with MPV.
- Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with MPV.
- Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with MPV has used.
- Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPV.
- Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with MPV.
“Even though the risk to the general population is low, MPV is now confirmed to be in the region. To help protect yourself and others from MPV and other illnesses, individuals who develop a new or unusual rash or who have symptoms of MPV should contact their primary healthcare provider”, says Amanda Mehl, Boone County Health Department’s Public Health Administrator.