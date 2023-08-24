Boone County Health Department Reveals new mobile health unit

Belvidere - Boone County Health Department and the Maternal Child Advisory Council have launched a WIC on Wheels program, a mobile health unit.
The mobile health unit will be fully equipped with all of the technology necessary to conduct an entire Women Infants and Children (WIC) visit at the mobile clinic. The mobile clinic is also ADA compliant and wheelchair accessible.
“Through our WIC on Wheels (WOW) mobile health clinic, we will take services to locations that our priority populations already frequent such as grocery stores, faith-based organizations, and food pantries,” said Karen Ceballos, Maternal Child Health Program Coordinator. “This will help raise WIC program awareness. We’ll focus on addressing some of the barriers our priority populations may experience by making services more accessible and inclusive.”
The WIC Program at the Boone County Health Department provides healthy foods, nutrition education, breastfeeding counseling and referrals with an average of 300 visits a month.