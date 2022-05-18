Boone County Fire warns of hazardous pool chemical recall

BOONE COUNTY -- Boone County Fire Protection District #2 posted on Facebook today regarding a potential safety concern of a chemical product.
The post reads, "There have been multiple incidents in our area that have been involved with this chemical including garage fires and personal injury including an amputation two days ago."
According to the company, the hazard in the recalled pails relates when it comes to handling them, as the pail has the possibility of bursting open with force and causing a strong chlorine smell.
The potential hazard is with ProTeam 3" High Tech Tabs, 50-pound pails purchased from Novotny Sales, Inc. between April 28 and May 3.
The lot codes of the product as 21H52 511, 21H53 511, 21H54 511, or 21H55 511.
These codes can be found on a small, white sticker located just below the lid.
The company warns that if the purchaser cannot view the lot code without touching or moving the pail, assume that it is part of the affected lot code and contact Novotny Sales (Pool Division) at 847-497-3103 to have it picked up.