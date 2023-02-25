Boone county fire protection district host town hall discussing ems tax referendum

BELVIDERE — A Town Hall Meeting was held at the Boone County Fire Protection District 2 to discuss the EMS Tax Referendum on the April 4 ballot.
The referendum will be on the consolidated elections ballot due to OSF selling its Lifeline ambulance service to Elite, a private ambulance company.
Boone County had been using that service for the past 35 years. When the contract expires in April, the county will be forced to find a new service.
However, officials say this will raise taxes. Those who live in homes that are valued at $100,000 will have to pay about $130 more a year if the referendum passes.
To continue funding and staffing for two ambulances, it will cost about $1,500,000 above the fire budget, according to District 2 Fire Chief Brian Kunce.
"Everyone was so fortunate for many years, we had such a great working relationship with them," Kunce says. "Unfortunately, when they sold their assets out when the contract was up, we will have to have ambulance service subsidized just to have them available."
If the referendum does not pass on April 4, residents will have to rely on mutual aid from outside agencies, which Kunce says will increase response times.
"Two ambulances aren't even enough, so you might go several hours without a call and then the next five or ten minutes you are dealing with two or four incidents between District 2 and the city,” Kunce says. "There's just nothing else we can do it's either we provide our services and contract it out or rely on mutual aid."
There will be two more town hall meetings for those seeking more information about the referendum. They will be held on March 11th and 25th, start at 9 a.m. at 1777 Henry Lucklow Lane.