Boone County Fire District 2 houses its new ambulance service

BOONE COUNTY — Big changes are happening in Boone County when it comes to ambulance service. Voters in district 2 approved a new tax to bring ambulance service in house and now it's up and running.

For more than 35 years Boone County Fire District 2 relied on outside agencies to provide EMS transport but as of last week, the district now has its own service.

“Anything that we can do to improve what we can do for our community we're gonna push for it,” says Chief Brian Kunce of Fire District 2.

Right now the district has one ambulance with a total of six firefighter paramedics and EMTs.

“It's something that I don't think people thought were ever going to happen here and it's been a big deal for us, and we're very proud to do our own EMS services for the community," says Kevin Schulz, Firefighter Paramedic and EMS Coordinator for Boone County Fire District 2.

"It’s a way for us to give back so for us to be able to control that and do those things is just a great feeling for us,” he adds.

Firefighter EMT Joe Prokop, says it is a privilege to be able to serve in the community he lives in.

“It makes me feel that much better that we have an ambulance in our town that will protect us. Whereas before, there were times we had to wait for an ambulance to come out of Rockford, now we have an ambulance in Belvidere specifically for the county. Being somebody that lives in the county, it's one of those things that helps you sleep better at night,” explains Prokop.

Prokop extends his thanks to the voters of district 2 for approving the new tax.

“They were gracious enough to pass our referendum and now we're here working tirelessly every day to provide the best service we can to the taxpayers and to the people of our district," says Prokop.

The district is working to hire and train as many paramedics and EMTs as possible.

A second ambulance is expected to start service in April 2024.