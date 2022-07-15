Boone County Farmers Market and Wellness Fair held after two-year hiatus

BELVIDERE (WREX) -- On Tuesday, July 19, the Boone County Health Department is hosting a Farmers' Market and Wellness Fair.
The event is located on 1200 block of Logan Avenue in Belvidere.
“We haven’t held the Farmers Market in the last 2 years due to COVID, and we’re excited to start again after our 2-year hiatus”, says Amanda Mehl, Boone County Health Department’s Public Health Administrator.
From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. there will be three activities:
- Local farmers will sell a variety of fruits and vegetables
- Over 25 community community organizations and businesses will be at booths sharing fitness tips, kids activities, giveaways, and free blood pressure screenings
- The Belvidere Fire Department will perform free car seat safety checks
From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Rock River Blood Center bus will be on-site. To schedule a time to donate blood, call 815-544-9730.
From 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., there will be free box lunches available for kids aged 1 to 18 provided by the USDA Summer Food Program and Community Action Partnership. While supplies last.
Free drawings for prizes including gift cards and passes to local attractions will start at 1:30 p.m. Participants do not need to be present to win.