Boone County Farmers Market and Wellness Fair held after two-year hiatus

  • Updated
Boone County Farmers' Market & Wellness Fair

BELVIDERE (WREX) -- On Tuesday, July 19, the Boone County Health Department is hosting a Farmers' Market and Wellness Fair.

The event is located on 1200 block of Logan Avenue in Belvidere.

“We haven’t held the Farmers Market in the last 2 years due to COVID, and we’re excited to start again after our 2-year hiatus”, says Amanda Mehl, Boone County Health Department’s Public Health Administrator.

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. there will be three activities:

  1. Local farmers will sell a variety of fruits and vegetables
  2. Over 25 community community organizations and businesses will be at booths sharing fitness tips, kids activities, giveaways, and free blood pressure screenings
  3. The Belvidere Fire Department will perform free car seat safety checks

From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Rock River Blood Center bus will be on-site. To schedule a time to donate blood, call 815-544-9730.

From 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., there will be free box lunches available for kids aged 1 to 18 provided by the USDA Summer Food Program and Community Action Partnership. While supplies last.

Free drawings for prizes including gift cards and passes to local attractions will start at 1:30 p.m. Participants do not need to be present to win.

