Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Boone County Fair Reports Record Attendance Numbers

  • Updated
  • 0
Boone-County-Fair

Credit: Boone County Fair

 By Audrey Moon

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WREX) — Attendance at the 2022 Boone County Fair is making history. Over 218,000 visitors attend the fair and officials say it was the second best attended fair in its history.

It was also the fifth Boone County Fair to have more than 200,000 people attend.

The year with the highest attendance on record was in 2019; 222,131 visitors came to the fair through out the weekend.

Organizers say they are thankful for the community and all the sponsors who support the event every year.

This years event was the 59th year the fair has been held at its Route 76 location.

