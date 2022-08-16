Boone County Fair Reports Record Attendance Numbers

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WREX) — Attendance at the 2022 Boone County Fair is making history. Over 218,000 visitors attend the fair and officials say it was the second best attended fair in its history.
It was also the fifth Boone County Fair to have more than 200,000 people attend.
The year with the highest attendance on record was in 2019; 222,131 visitors came to the fair through out the weekend.
Organizers say they are thankful for the community and all the sponsors who support the event every year.
This years event was the 59th year the fair has been held at its Route 76 location.