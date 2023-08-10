Boone County Fair prepares for potential severe weather Friday

BELVIDERE, Ill. — As the threat for severe weather is in the forecast for Friday evening, it is important to keep an eye to the sky for any plans outside, including for some of the biggest annual events held every year in the Stateline.

As the Boone County Fair enters its fourth day on Friday, hundreds, if not thousands, will flock to Belvidere to enjoy the fair food, rides, and special events that are a Midwestern tradition every year. One unanticipated hiccup, however, can be inclement weather, which is common for early August.

Severe weather may not be at the top of mind for most attending the fair, but organizers and members of Emergency Management in Boone County have been preparing for such an interruption to the largest annual event held in the county.

"We do an incident action plan well ahead of the fair," Dan Zaccard, the Emergency Management Coordinator for Boone County. "It has everything that we think could happen here...and we know who's supposed to do what. It's really up to the people to seek shelter when we ask them to."

The Sheriff's Office Mobile Command Unit, which serves as a command center for law enforcement, emergency management, and medical personnel, will be the focus point for monitoring the severe weather threat at the fair.

If a severe weather watch is issued, the fair will remain open as emergency managers keep in constant communication with the National Weather Service. If at any point the conditions become unsafe, the fair will be temporarily closed, according to Zaccard.

"We are always worried about lightning. If you can hear thunder, than lightning can get to you, but there's not a lot of great cover out here as far as hard roofs," Zaccard says. "The best cover is in your car in inclement weather, just go to your car and don't hover underneath tents or in trailers. They are just not safe."

If the decision is made to shut down the fair due to weather, Zaccard says officials will try to give as much time as they can to allow fairgoers to get to their cars, but are prepared to help people who get caught in the elements.

The animals at the fair, according to organizers and emergency officials, will be held where they are in the event of severe weather, in the care of their owners.

Whether you are going to the Boone County Fair or any other outside plans on Friday, the best course of action is to remain weather aware and keeping up to date with the latest forecast, especially considering a round of showers and storms likely to move through in the morning.