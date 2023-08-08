Boone County Fair kicks off its first day

BELVIDERE, Ill. — The Boone County Fair is back for six days filled with food, livestock, shows, and rides! From August 8th through 13th, admission ranges from $8 to $10.

Food ranges from traditional fair food to donuts from the Boone County Fire Protection District #2. Also at the fair are multiple 4-H and Horse shows, as well as cattle, livestock, and poultry competitions.

Other sights to see include the traditional tractors, as well as a wide array of shows at the Entertainment Pavilion, including live music and dancing.

Don't forget to catch free attractions, including the Rhinestone Roper, the Pork Chop revue, and the Cincinnati Circus!

The fair is located at the Boone County Fair Grounds, 8847 Rt. 76, Belvidere, Il 61008. For more information, you may visit the Boone County Fair website.