Boone County Fair helps support the local economy and small businesses in the Stateline

BELVIDERE — The Boone County Fair began highlighting business throughout the Stateline with Business Day.

The Boone County Fair Association and The Belvidere Chamber of Commerce want to emphasize the importance of supporting the various local businesses that are part of the Boone County Fair every year.

"Spend those dollars in your community. There are a lot of mom-and-pop businesses. There's a lot of family-owned businesses that are local,” said Amy Nord, Executive Director of Belvidere Chamber Of Commerce.

Nord explained that many of those businesses even close their doors during the time the Boone County Fair is open to have tents open at the fairgrounds. This is because of the high level of exposure and thousands of new faces they could potentially have as customers.

Cafe on Wheels and Rawson Custom Wood Works are two businesses that agree the exposure is worth having a tent on the fairgrounds.

"It's always a good time for exposure anytime you can put yourself out there and serve a quality product to your public it's a great thing,” said Matthew Cregen, Cafe on Wheels.

"We come across some 3 thousand people 3 to 4 thousand people juts through our tent and that's a massive amount of exposure and you never know who you're going to meet,” said Stephen Rawson, Co-Owner of Rawson Hardwoods.

Boone County Fair Association also wanted to ensure there was a way to spread the wealth made throughout the community of Belvidere by requesting help from community organizations.

"Church groups help with the trash the snow build club helps with parking and they get paid for that,” said Tom Ratcliffe, Boone County Fair Association, Advertising Director.

The Boone County Fire Department District 2 also had a donut fundraiser supporting the firefighters and funding for equipment needed.

The Boone County Fair is open from 8:00 am until 11:00 pm. The last day of the fair will be Sunday, August 13th.