Boone County Coroner identifies two people from Capron killed in car crash on Monday

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The Boone County Coroner has identified the man and woman killed in a single car crash in Capron on January 16.

The crash happened on Russellville Road in Capron.

The man has been identified as 28-year-old Capron resident Domingo Puac.

The woman has been identified as 29-year-old Capron resident Jazmid Vasquez.

The initial results from autopsies performed on January 18 show both individuals sustaining multiple injuries from the crash.

The Boone County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Department continues to investigate this incident.