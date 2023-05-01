Boone County Communication Center announces 9-1-1 texting capabilities for emergencies

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. — Mobile phone users can now text emergency messages to 9-1-1 in Boone County.
The Boone County Communication Center announces that it can now receive texts to 9-1-1 from wireless customers when there is an emergency.
The Communication Center would like to highlight that texting 9-1-1 should only be used in the event of an emergency, when placing a call is not possible.
Examples of this could be if the caller is deaf, hard-of-hearing, speech impaired, or when speaking out loud could put the caller in danger.
In an emergency when you are unable to make a call, remember these steps:
- Don't text and drive
- In the first message sent to 9-1-1, send the location and type of emergency
- Text in simple words using English without abbreviations or slang words
- Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 9-1-1 call taker
- Don't abuse 9-1-1. Text-to-9-1-1 service is only for emergencies. Misuse or abuse or Text to 9-1-1 could result in criminal charges under 720 ILCS 5/26-1 of the Illinois Criminal Code.
The Belvidere/Boone County Communication Center says that voice calls are still the best and fastest way to reach a 9-1-1 operator.
Text services may sometimes present technical challenges.