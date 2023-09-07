 Skip to main content
Boone County Clerk, Recorder Julie Bliss pleads not guilty to theft

  • Updated
Julie Bliss
Ethan Wiles

BELVIDERE, Ill. — Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss was in court September 7 after her arrest on August 31. 

Bliss pleaded not guilty in front of a judge. 

A grand jury will meet on October 12.

Bliss' next court date is October 18 at 1:30 p.m. with Judge Ryan Swift at the Boone County Courthouse.

A press release from Boone County Board Chairman Rodney Riley stated that Bliss was arrested on one count of Theft of Government Property, a class 2 felony, and one count of Official Misconduct, a class 3 felony. 

