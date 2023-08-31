Boone County Clerk and Recorder Arrested on theft of government property

BELVIDERE — Boone County Clerk and Recorder Julie Bliss was arrested on Thursday according to a press release from Boone County Board Chairman Rodney Riley.
The release states Bliss, 53, of Belvidere, was arrested on one count of Theft of Government Property, a class 2 felony, and one count of Official Misconduct, a class 3 felony.
In April of 2023, an employee of the Boone County Clerk’s Office reported irregularities that she had discovered in two of the County Clerk’s bank accounts.
Upon receiving that report, Boone County officials immediately notified the Illinois State Police, and took appropriate steps to ensure fiscal oversight of the Clerk’s office during the course of the investigation.
Additionally, the County contracted with Sikich, LLP, an accounting firm, to assist the Illinois State Police in the investigation, and to make recommendations with respect to ensuring the future fiscal integrity of the Boone County Clerk’s Office.
The release also states that The Boone County Board and Boone County Administration are fully committed to cooperating with the Illinois State Police and with Sikich, LLP, in order to provide the public with a full, accurate, and transparent accounting of the outcome of this investigation, and to restore the public’s trust in their County officials.
A class 2 felony is punishable by 3 to 7 years in the Department of Corrections.
A class 3 felony is punishable by 2 to 5 years in the Department of Corrections.
Although the maximum penalty for each charge is a prison sentence, both charges are also eligible for probation pursuant to Illinois statute.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.