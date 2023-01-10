Boone Co. Fire Chief concerned following multiple crashes at busy intersection

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — The intersection of Poplar Grove Road and Marengo Road has been the scene of several dangerous vehicle accidents over the past several years. After a two - vehicle accident at the intersection on January 9, 2023, county officials are urging the importance of driving safely. They are also looking into potential changes at the intersection.
"It doesn't matter whether you have a stoplight, a roundabout, or a four way stop, it's the people that are not paying attention, coming to a complete stop, and looking both ways," said Chief Brian Kunce, from Boone County Fire District #2.
Recently, the county placed flashing lights on top of the stop signs on Morenga Road so that more drivers can see the stop signs while driving at night.
"We can do a traffic study to see if there [are] any other changes rather than a two way stop...those are the things that we continue to look at," said Justin Krohn, the Boone County Engineer.
In recent years, the speed limit on Poplar Grove Road was an unposted 55 MPH, with it being reduced to a posted 50 MPH.
Kunce shared what he saw on the scene at the recent two - vehicle accident.
"A lot of heavy damage. We had to do a lot of extrication on both vehicles, and we had the electrical pole that was struck as well...which has happened several times over the last couple of years", said Kunce.
Poplar Grove and Morenga is not the only intersection in Boone County that has seen several accidents, but so have others, such as the intersection on Poplar Grove Road and Squaw Prairie Road, or Olson Rd and Spring Creek Road.
"It doesn't matter if anybody is going east or west on Morenga Road, whether they fail to completely stop at that stop sign, or in are in a hurry, once they cross that intersection, that is where they incidents occur," said Kunce.
According to Chief Kunce, there have been 14 accidents at this incident over the last 3 years.
The current plans being put in place to address this intersection are resurfacing projects to widen Poplar Grove by adding paved shoulders which can help with distracted driving. This is expected to start summer of 2023.