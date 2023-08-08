'BOOK Your Classroom' Goodwill event provides 1,200 free books

ROCKFORD, Ill. — From July 31 through August 4, Goodwill Industries of Northern Illinois held a 'BOOK Your Classroom' event at Goodwill's administrative office in Rockford.

The initiative equipped 64 area teachers with over 1,200 free books for students aged preschool through 8th grade.

Throughout the event, local educators explored an assortment of books that spanned multiple genres and reading levels.

The books were made possible by donations from local community members.

The event presented a unique opportunity for teachers to gain valuable resources to enrich their classrooms and create a love for reading among their students.

Sara Petitt, a 1st-grade dual-language teacher from Todd Elementary School in Beloit, Wisconsin, expressed, “This event means so much to me. Making and building a classroom library takes so much time and money from my own pocket.” Beginning her first year of teaching, Petitt elaborated, “I was able to get bilingual books for my students to practice both languages while reading.”

The "BOOK Your Classroom" event emphasizes Goodwill's commitment to sustainability by reusing and recycling books.

In 2022, Goodwill Northern Illinois kept over 19 million pounds of items out of area landfills.