Boil Order Notice for areas of Freeport until Wednesday

FREEPORT, Ill. — On Monday around 3:15 p.m., the City of Freeport issued a water main break and boil order notice.
As crews work to resolve and repair a water main break, the following areas are placed under a boil order.
- Wheatland Terrace
- Countryside Lane
- Countryside Court
- Sandy Pointe Drive
- Farmdale Lane
- Wild Oats Trail
- Barley Ridge Trail
The Boil Order will remain in effect until the water quality is satisfactory by laboratory sampling.
This sampling may occur as early as Wednesday morning, July 19. Public notification will be given around that time.
Residents can contact the Water Department with further questions by calling 815-233-0711.