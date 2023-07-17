Boil Order Notice for areas of Freeport until Wednesday

FREEPORT, Ill. — On Monday around 3:15 p.m., the City of Freeport issued a water main break and boil order notice.

As crews work to resolve and repair a water main break, the following areas are placed under a boil order.

Wheatland Terrace

Countryside Lane

Countryside Court

Sandy Pointe Drive

Farmdale Lane

Wild Oats Trail

Barley Ridge Trail

The Boil Order will remain in effect until the water quality is satisfactory by laboratory sampling.

This sampling may occur as early as Wednesday morning, July 19. Public notification will be given around that time.

Residents can contact the Water Department with further questions by calling 815-233-0711.