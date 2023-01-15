Boil Order for Village of Creston lifted Sunday night

UPDATE: CRESTON, Ill. (WREX) — The Village of Creston has lifted a Boil Order for village residents that was issued on Wednesday.
Village Clerk Jennifer Payton says all residents can resume normal water usage.
This is an update to a story written on Jan. 11. The original story is published below.
CRESTON, Ill. (WREX) — A Boil Order has been put into place for the Village of Creston Wednesday night.
Creston Village Clerk Jennifer Payton says a water main repair on Wednesday required the Village to shut off water for all residents.
Payton says the repair is complete as of Wednesday night and officials are in the process of restoring water to all residents.
The Boil Order is in effect until further notice.