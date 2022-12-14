Boil order cancelled for affected Freeport residents

FREEPORT (WREX) — As of 1:30 p.m. on December 14, the boil order for affected residents in Freeport has been lifted.
On the morning of Tuesday, December 13, an 8-inch water main developed a break at the 500 block of Pleasant Street.
The water main shut off was isolated to the area of 500 and 400 blocks of Pleasant and the 600 block of Blackhawk.
However, due to the water main break and demand on the system, the northwest side of the city is experiencing low water pressure.
Affected residents will be notified via a door hanger if they are under a precautionary boil order.
Maintenance crews are working on bringing service back and restoring water pressure.