Body of man found in Rock River near Auburn Street Bridge is identified

ROCKFORD — The body of a man found in the Rock River near the Auburn Street Bridge in Rockford has been identified.

On Thursday, April 20 around 2:22 p.m., the Winnebago County Coroner's Office was called to the area of Auburn Street and Spring Creek Road for reports of a body in the river.

Investigations show that on April 20 around 2:15 p.m., people walking on the Rock River Recreation Path saw a body in the river.

911 was called and the Rockford Park District Police, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Rockford Fire Department personnel responded to the scene.

Fire Department personnel entered the river and determined that the body was that of a deceased man.

The man was taken out of the river and pronounced dead at 2:55 p.m.

The male has been identified as 22 year-old Bernard Banks.

An autopsy has been completed and results are pending further studies at this time.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.